Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,128 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.97 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

