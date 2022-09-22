Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 1.4%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). 44,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 692,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).
Pires Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.22 million and a PE ratio of 340.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.76.
Pires Investments Company Profile
Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.
