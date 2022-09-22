Pine Island Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PIPPU) Trading Up 0.2%

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PIPPU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 6,481 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Pine Island Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.
