Pilot Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (PTD)

Pilot (PTD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Pilot has a total market cap of $298,738.00 and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pilot has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pilot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pilot

Pilot’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pilot is p.td.

Pilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pilot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

