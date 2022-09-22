Pika Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $579,185.89 (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Pika coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pika has a market capitalization of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pika
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pika
