Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 3841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.97.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust
In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
Further Reading
