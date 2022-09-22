Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 3841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.