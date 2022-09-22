Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006872 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $831,730.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

