Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $36,868.20 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phreesia Trading Down 0.3 %
PHR stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 523,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
