Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $36,868.20 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phreesia Trading Down 0.3 %

PHR stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 523,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.