Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $25.77 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Phantasma has a market cap of $25.77 million and $261,041.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00074258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007810 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.