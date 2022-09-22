Pfizer Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Pfizer has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

