Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 178,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Petco Health and Wellness's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,536.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 188,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

