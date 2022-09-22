Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.24

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 85471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,620.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

