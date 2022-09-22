Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $22,494.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00879283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

