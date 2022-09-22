People’s Punk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,191.00 (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One People’s Punk coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, People’s Punk has traded flat against the US dollar. People’s Punk has a market capitalization of $177,762.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

People’s Punk Profile

People’s Punk was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade People’s Punk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

