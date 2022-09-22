Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEBK opened at $25.50 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.