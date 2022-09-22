Peony 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,304.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $5,304.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 345,852,907 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.