Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $25.66 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $54.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.