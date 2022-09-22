Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

