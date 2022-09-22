Peak Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

