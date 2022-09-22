Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

