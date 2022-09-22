PDS Planning Inc Purchases 911 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 7,550,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

