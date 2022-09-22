PDS Planning Inc Has $6.30 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

UPS traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.86. 5,233,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,551. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

