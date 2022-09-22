PDS Planning Inc Has $15.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

