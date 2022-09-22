PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,184,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

