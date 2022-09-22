PDS Planning Inc Buys 4,762 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,066. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.