PDS Planning Inc Buys 28,498 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285,861 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

