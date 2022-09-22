PDS Planning Inc Buys 240 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.71. 991,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

