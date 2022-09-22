PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $12.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.37. 2,513,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.29 and its 200-day moving average is $365.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.