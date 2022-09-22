PDS Planning Inc Acquires 989 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,316,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.31. 1,323,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

