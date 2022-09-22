PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

PBF Logistics Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Logistics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,727,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.