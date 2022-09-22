PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) Trading 54.5% Lower Over Last Week

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded down 31% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One PayRue (Propel) coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayRue (Propel) has a total market cap of $146,361.45 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayRue (Propel) has traded down 54.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About PayRue (Propel)
PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Trading
