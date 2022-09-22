Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

