Pastel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.03 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pastel has traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pastel Profile

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

