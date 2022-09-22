Pastel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.03 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pastel has traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pastel Profile
The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pastel Coin Trading
