Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 3,558 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.77. 202,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

