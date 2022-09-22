Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $33.60

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $32.35. Paramount Global shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.69%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

