Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 9536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.