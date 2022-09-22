Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 436353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Panasonic Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

