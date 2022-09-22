PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 858,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,095. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.68.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,652. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.