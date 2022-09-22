PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 1,362 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $37,413.66.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PD opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

