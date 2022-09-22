Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 2,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares in the last quarter.

