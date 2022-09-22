Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 24,714,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,338,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

