Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,709 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.45. 1,673,471 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

