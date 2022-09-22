Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 52,350 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,350 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,986. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

