Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 8,904,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

