Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 323,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 392,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.