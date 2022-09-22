Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 47.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

