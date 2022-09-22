Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $117,987,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $121,658,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

