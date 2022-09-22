Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 768 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

