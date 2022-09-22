Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 16,539 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.89. 124,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,995. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

