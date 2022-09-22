Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 16,518 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,736 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

